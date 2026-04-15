Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 771.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,117 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Manhattan Associates worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,820,320 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,398,029,000 after buying an additional 108,426 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,801,901 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $574,334,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,132 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $425,771,000 after acquiring an additional 149,079 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,264 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $183,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 860,869 shares of the software maker's stock worth $176,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial set a $240.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH opened at $126.60 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.06 and a 1 year high of $247.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.73. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The firm had revenue of $270.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

See Also

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