Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 124,478 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,430 shares of the company's stock after selling 124,478 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

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Super Micro Computer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SMCI. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $38.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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