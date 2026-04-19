Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 21,538 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 21,538 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Realty Income were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,603 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Realty Income News

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of O stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income's payout ratio is 277.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $69.00 price target on Realty Income in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.39.

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About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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