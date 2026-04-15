Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,034 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 9,932 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of HubSpot worth $24,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting HubSpot

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 487,344 shares in the company, valued at $147,850,422.72. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,423.19. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 26,691 shares of company stock worth $7,250,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $206.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $245.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.87. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.45 and a 52-week high of $682.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $846.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $426.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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