Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 60,095 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 155.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,645 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 60,095 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE JPM opened at $299.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $803.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $256.00 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is pushing deeper into fintech-style banking to attract Gen Z customers, rolling out low-fee Chase accounts and an upgraded app aimed at winning 30 million new-to-banking users. Article Title

JPMorgan is pushing deeper into fintech-style banking to attract Gen Z customers, rolling out low-fee Chase accounts and an upgraded app aimed at winning 30 million new-to-banking users. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan also continued to highlight opportunities in global markets, including a more constructive view on Asian tech and KOSPI exposure tied to the AI and memory-cycle boom, reinforcing the firm’s strong research franchise. Article Title

JPMorgan also continued to highlight opportunities in global markets, including a more constructive view on Asian tech and KOSPI exposure tied to the AI and memory-cycle boom, reinforcing the firm’s strong research franchise. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan’s analysts issued several high-profile calls on other companies, including a new hold on Oklo and a lower price target on McDonald’s, keeping the bank visible in the market but not directly changing JPM’s earnings outlook. Article Title

JPMorgan’s analysts issued several high-profile calls on other companies, including a new hold on Oklo and a lower price target on McDonald’s, keeping the bank visible in the market but not directly changing JPM’s earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, commentary from JPMorgan strategists warned that inflation, geopolitical fragmentation, and oil-price shocks remain key market risks, which may support a cautious tone toward financial stocks. Article Title

Separately, commentary from JPMorgan strategists warned that inflation, geopolitical fragmentation, and oil-price shocks remain key market risks, which may support a cautious tone toward financial stocks. Negative Sentiment: A JPMorgan-led lender group reduced a credit facility for troubled FS KKR Capital and raised borrowing costs, a reminder that credit stress in private markets could be a headwind for the broader lending environment. Article Title

A JPMorgan-led lender group reduced a credit facility for troubled FS KKR Capital and raised borrowing costs, a reminder that credit stress in private markets could be a headwind for the broader lending environment. Negative Sentiment: Investor speculation about whether Jamie Dimon could eventually step down also hovered over the stock, creating some governance and succession uncertainty for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,981,173.60. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,522,956. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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