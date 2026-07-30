Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi raised its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,385,232 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,007,103 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.71% of Robinhood Markets worth $442,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 103.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company's stock worth $4,617,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $1,202,160,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559,848 shares of the company's stock worth $289,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,743 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,412,036 shares of the company's stock worth $499,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock worth $1,208,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $89.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $153.86. The firm's fifty day moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Oluwadara Johnson Treseder sold 3,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $440,625.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 72,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,511,935. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $1,161,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 471,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,747,931.44. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 631,263 shares valued at $66,793,857. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 32% year over year to a record $1.31 billion, exceeding the $1.29 billion consensus estimate. Diluted earnings per share increased 48% to $0.62, beating analyst expectations of approximately $0.41-$0.44 and rising from $0.42 a year earlier. Robinhood Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 32% year over year to a record $1.31 billion, exceeding the $1.29 billion consensus estimate. Diluted earnings per share increased 48% to $0.62, beating analyst expectations of approximately $0.41-$0.44 and rising from $0.42 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Strong market volatility drove higher trading activity, supporting profitability. Robinhood also reported record net deposits of $22 billion, 4.8 million Gold subscribers and 13 business lines generating at least $100 million in annualized revenue, suggesting broader diversification beyond its core brokerage business. Robinhood quarterly profit rises on strong trading activity

Strong market volatility drove higher trading activity, supporting profitability. Robinhood also reported record net deposits of $22 billion, 4.8 million Gold subscribers and 13 business lines generating at least $100 million in annualized revenue, suggesting broader diversification beyond its core brokerage business. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have raised price targets and maintain generally favorable views of HOOD, with a reported consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and average target price of $122.22. Expectations center on user growth, new products and expansion into crypto and prediction markets. Analysts hike Robinhood stock price target

Analysts have raised price targets and maintain generally favorable views of HOOD, with a reported consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and average target price of $122.22. Expectations center on user growth, new products and expansion into crypto and prediction markets. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood is expanding its blockchain, tokenized-stock and prediction-market offerings, including a reported potential partnership with Crypto.com. These initiatives could create new revenue streams, but adoption and regulatory outcomes remain uncertain. Robinhood Eyes Crypto.com Partnership

Robinhood is expanding its blockchain, tokenized-stock and prediction-market offerings, including a reported potential partnership with Crypto.com. These initiatives could create new revenue streams, but adoption and regulatory outcomes remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Concerns remain that fading memecoin interest is weighing on Robinhood Chain trading volumes, potentially pressuring crypto-related revenue. HOOD’s high valuation also leaves less room for disappointment regarding expenses or management’s outlook. Robinhood Chain’s Trading Volumes Slump

Concerns remain that fading memecoin interest is weighing on Robinhood Chain trading volumes, potentially pressuring crypto-related revenue. HOOD’s high valuation also leaves less room for disappointment regarding expenses or management’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Director Baiju Bhatt sold roughly $4.7 million of HOOD shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The planned nature limits its significance, but the sale may still weigh on sentiment. Separately, CEO Vlad Tenev’s hacked X account raises reputational and security concerns, although the account was restored and the fraudulent post removed. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev says X account was hacked

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.22.

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Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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