Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 780.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,962 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 632,864 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of Robinhood Markets worth $49,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,489 shares of the company's stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 68,458 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,849 shares of the company's stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 722,857 shares of the company's stock worth $81,755,000 after acquiring an additional 478,919 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 272,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,832,000 after buying an additional 141,440 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $1,161,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 471,396 shares in the company, valued at $54,747,931.44. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $43,563,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,563,750. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 631,263 shares worth $66,793,857. Insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 42.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Robinhood reported adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share versus the $0.44 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 32.5% year over year to a record $1.31 billion, slightly above expectations. Robinhood Markets Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Robinhood reported adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share versus the $0.44 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 32.5% year over year to a record $1.31 billion, slightly above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Business diversification accelerated: Prediction-market revenue reached $156 million, overtaking crypto revenue of $100 million. Management called event markets the company’s fastest-growing business, reducing HOOD’s reliance on cryptocurrency activity. Robinhood Beats Estimates as Prediction Markets Overtake Crypto

Prediction-market revenue reached $156 million, overtaking crypto revenue of $100 million. Management called event markets the company’s fastest-growing business, reducing HOOD’s reliance on cryptocurrency activity. Positive Sentiment: Customer and platform growth remained strong: Robinhood added nearly 1 million funded customers during the quarter—its largest increase in almost five years—and reported record trading volumes, platform assets and Gold subscribers. A reported boost from the anticipated SpaceX IPO also supported account growth. SpaceX IPO Helped Robinhood Add Nearly 1 Million Customers

Robinhood added nearly 1 million funded customers during the quarter—its largest increase in almost five years—and reported record trading volumes, platform assets and Gold subscribers. A reported boost from the anticipated SpaceX IPO also supported account growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see substantial upside: Bernstein raised its price target to $160 and cited prediction markets as a potential growth driver, while Citizens JMP maintained an outperform rating with a $155 target. Bernstein Raised Robinhood Price Target

Bernstein raised its price target to $160 and cited prediction markets as a potential growth driver, while Citizens JMP maintained an outperform rating with a $155 target. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vlad Tenev said the administration is crypto-friendly but argued that clearer, durable U.S. regulation is needed to prevent policy uncertainty from changing every four years. Robinhood CEO Discusses Crypto Regulation

CEO Vlad Tenev said the administration is crypto-friendly but argued that clearer, durable U.S. regulation is needed to prevent policy uncertainty from changing every four years. Negative Sentiment: Crypto weakness and valuation concerns pressured the stock: Crypto revenue fell 38% year over year, while investors questioned the sustainability of a one-time accounting benefit and rising expenses. Analysts also cited a meaningful slowdown in new accounts during July; Barclays cut its target to $105, and Goldman Sachs lowered its target to $118 while retaining a buy rating. HOOD Q2 Earnings Beat but Stock Dips

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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