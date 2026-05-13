Rock Point Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $495.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron announced it is shipping the 245TB Micron 6600 ION SSD, the highest-capacity commercially available SSD, underscoring demand for its storage products. Article Title

Micron announced it is shipping the 245TB Micron 6600 ION SSD, the highest-capacity commercially available SSD, underscoring demand for its storage products. Positive Sentiment: Micron began sampling a 256GB DDR5 RDIMM for AI and data-center workloads, supporting the bullish case for memory demand. Article Title

Micron began sampling a 256GB DDR5 RDIMM for AI and data-center workloads, supporting the bullish case for memory demand. Positive Sentiment: Samsung labor disruption concerns could tighten global DRAM and NAND supply, improving Micron’s pricing power and margin outlook. Article Title

Samsung labor disruption concerns could tighten global DRAM and NAND supply, improving Micron’s pricing power and margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts reiterated bullish views on MU, with recent Buy/Outperform calls and targets near $1,000 or higher reflecting confidence in AI-driven earnings growth. Article Title

Analysts reiterated bullish views on MU, with recent Buy/Outperform calls and targets near $1,000 or higher reflecting confidence in AI-driven earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says Micron’s sharp rally has made the stock look stretched in the short term, so traders may see near-term volatility or consolidation. Article Title

Some commentary says Micron’s sharp rally has made the stock look stretched in the short term, so traders may see near-term volatility or consolidation. Neutral Sentiment: Broader chip-sector weakness and profit-taking hit memory names on Tuesday, which can pressure MU despite the longer-term bullish trend. Article Title

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $766.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.87 and a 200-day moving average of $360.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $864.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $818.67.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $45,458,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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