Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Free Report) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,747 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 154,036 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2,134.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13,834.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company's stock.

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Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.75. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The stock's 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.41%.The business had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Wolverine World Wide's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wolverine World Wide's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $87,340.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 54,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,727.76. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWW. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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