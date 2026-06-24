Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $16.96 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,198 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,143,672 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $705,502,000 after buying an additional 209,597 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,376 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 359.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Valero Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $244.44 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $265.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.38 and a 200-day moving average of $216.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Valero Energy's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 27.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $1,776,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,242 shares in the company, valued at $6,453,629.80. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Valero Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valero Energy wasn't on the list.

While Valero Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here