Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 194,025 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $175,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $430.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $539.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.82 and a 1-year high of $558.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $417.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here