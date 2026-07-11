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Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Pearson, PLC $PSO

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Pearson logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rockefeller Capital Management slashed its Pearson position by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 161,295 shares and leaving 8,214 shares worth about $115,000.
  • Other institutional investors were mixed on Pearson, with some adding shares while others trimmed holdings; overall, institutions own 2.14% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” after recent rating changes, including a Weiss Ratings upgrade and a Wall Street Zen downgrade.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO - Free Report) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,214 shares of the company's stock after selling 161,295 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Pearson were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 952.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSO. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pearson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pearson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pearson

Pearson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Pearson, PLC has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The company's fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04.

Pearson Profile

(Free Report)

Pearson plc is a global education company headquartered in London, England, with significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Tracing its roots back to 1844, Pearson evolved from its early beginnings into one of the world's leading providers of educational content, digital learning tools, and assessment services. The company's American subsidiary trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSO.

Pearson's core business encompasses a broad portfolio of products and services for learners, educators, and institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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