Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 29,164 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,097 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 29,164 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $122,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,061 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Farmers National Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 7,047 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Up 0.2%

ORCL opened at $184.66 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business's 50-day moving average price is $188.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.39. The company has a market cap of $531.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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