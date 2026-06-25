Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 83,571 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,895 shares of the company's stock after selling 83,571 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of SentinelOne worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 25.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 102.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 82,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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SentinelOne Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE S opened at $15.12 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 30.39%.The company had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on S. Bank of America raised shares of SentinelOne from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SentinelOne from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.67.

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Insider Activity

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 16,042 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $215,123.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 587,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,879,823.28. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 11,905 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $186,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 445,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,681. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $7,078,334. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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