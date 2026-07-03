Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,389 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 509,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $35,525,000 after buying an additional 38,770 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 40.0% during the third quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 67.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,243,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $59,582,000 after acquiring an additional 501,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,592,443 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $180,849,000 after acquiring an additional 154,623 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Lab alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research started coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $108.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 334,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,365,830. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $9,502,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 264,705 shares in the company, valued at $28,582,845.90. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 573,515 shares of company stock worth $76,412,122 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab Stock Up 0.4%

RKLB opened at $100.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of -313.94 and a beta of 2.54. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Rocket Lab's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here