Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes $31.75 Million Position in Fabrinet $FN

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,897 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $31,753,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.17% of Fabrinet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total transaction of $1,779,775.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,435.03. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Fabrinet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $643.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.9%

FN opened at $471.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $575.08 and a 200-day moving average of $565.35. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $272.49 and a 12-month high of $748.89.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.94%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Fabrinet's revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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