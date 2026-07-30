Roku, Inc. $ROKU Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,447 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 170,648 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.40% of Roku worth $55,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bayban increased its position in shares of Roku by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Bayban now owns 280 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $1,007,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,504,276.81. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $281,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,318.85. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,499 shares of company stock worth $30,582,963. Insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners set a $155.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $155.12.

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Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $145.33 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.27 and a beta of 2.01. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.53 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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