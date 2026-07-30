Roku, Inc. $ROKU Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,204 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,092 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Roku worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Bayban grew its position in shares of Roku by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Bayban now owns 280 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Roku stock opened at $145.33 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.53 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.27 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.40.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 10,194 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,762,640. This represents a 34.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 7,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $857,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 71,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,715,854.40. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 236,499 shares of company stock worth $30,582,963 over the last 90 days. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Roku in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roku from $137.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $155.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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