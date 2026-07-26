Rollins, Inc. $ROL Stock Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,936,556 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 270,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Rollins worth $103,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,297,717,000 after buying an additional 1,562,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,850,361 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $771,279,000 after acquiring an additional 575,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,163,847 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $608,256,000 after acquiring an additional 626,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,089,189 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $365,473,000 after acquiring an additional 461,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $244,669,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Rollins Stock Down 2.2%

ROL opened at $38.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Rollins had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Rollins's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Rollins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Rollins from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROL

Rollins News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management said termite and ancillary services continued to post solid growth, and lead volumes improved toward late June and early July, which could support a recovery in coming quarters.

Management said termite and ancillary services continued to post solid growth, and lead volumes improved toward late June and early July, which could support a recovery in coming quarters. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still see upside from current levels despite trimming targets, including Piper Sandler maintaining an overweight rating and BNP Paribas Exane keeping a neutral view with a higher target than the stock’s recent trading level.

Several analysts still see upside from current levels despite trimming targets, including Piper Sandler maintaining an overweight rating and BNP Paribas Exane keeping a neutral view with a higher target than the stock’s recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Rollins has been described as balancing solid Q2 growth with a softer outlook, suggesting the quarter was mixed rather than uniformly negative.

Rollins has been described as balancing solid Q2 growth with a softer outlook, suggesting the quarter was mixed rather than uniformly negative. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing media coverage around the earnings call and transcript is reinforcing investor focus on management’s commentary about demand trends and margin performance.

Ongoing media coverage around the earnings call and transcript is reinforcing investor focus on management’s commentary about demand trends and margin performance. Negative Sentiment: Rollins reported Q2 earnings of $0.32 per share, below the consensus estimate of $0.34, and revenue of about $1.08 billion also came in slightly short of expectations.

Rollins reported Q2 earnings of $0.32 per share, below the consensus estimate of $0.34, and revenue of about $1.08 billion also came in slightly short of expectations. Negative Sentiment: Analysts turned more cautious after the report, with JPMorgan reaffirming an underweight rating and sharply lowering its price target, while Bank of America also cut its target and kept a neutral stance.

Analysts turned more cautious after the report, with JPMorgan reaffirming an underweight rating and sharply lowering its price target, while Bank of America also cut its target and kept a neutral stance. Negative Sentiment: Commentary around slower residential demand and a “downbeat” earnings release has added to the selloff, as the market appears to be recalibrating expectations after a period of high optimism.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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