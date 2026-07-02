Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $953,000 Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,975 shares of the bank's stock worth $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 57,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,090 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $4,299,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 468,000 shares of the bank's stock valued at $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $3,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rob C. Holmes sold 49,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $5,010,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,968,014.70. The trade was a 22.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna M. Alvarado sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $353,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,403,619.50. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,100 shares of company stock worth $10,366,023. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company's stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $104.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $108.92.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $323.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $318.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Texas Capital Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TCBI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Free Report).

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