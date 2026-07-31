Rovida Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Rovida Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 233.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.9% of Rovida Investment Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rovida Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Visa were worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 6,096 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Visa by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 185 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q3 results and resilient consumer spending: Visa reported adjusted EPS of $3.32 versus the $3.23 consensus and revenue of $11.63 billion versus estimates of $11.40 billion. Revenue increased 14.4% year over year, cross-border volume remained strong, and payments volume surpassed $4 trillion for the first time—evidence of continued spending momentum. Visa Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Cross-Border Volume Strength

Visa reported adjusted EPS of $3.32 versus the $3.23 consensus and revenue of $11.63 billion versus estimates of $11.40 billion. Revenue increased 14.4% year over year, cross-border volume remained strong, and payments volume surpassed $4 trillion for the first time—evidence of continued spending momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets: JPMorgan lifted its target to $450, Baird to $420, BMO to $405 and Cantor Fitzgerald maintained an overweight rating with a $410 target. The revisions reflect confidence in Visa’s growth, payment volume and long-term fundamentals. Visa Analyst Forecasts

JPMorgan lifted its target to $450, Baird to $420, BMO to $405 and Cantor Fitzgerald maintained an overweight rating with a $410 target. The revisions reflect confidence in Visa’s growth, payment volume and long-term fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Payment ecosystem expansion: Visa highlighted AI, stablecoins, value-added services and Visa Direct, which is being positioned to modernize government disbursements and other money-movement use cases. X Money also launched in the United States using a branded Visa debit card, potentially increasing Visa’s transaction reach. Visa Direct Modernizes Government Payouts

Visa highlighted AI, stablecoins, value-added services and Visa Direct, which is being positioned to modernize government disbursements and other money-movement use cases. X Money also launched in the United States using a branded Visa debit card, potentially increasing Visa’s transaction reach. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared: Visa declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, payable September 1 to shareholders of record August 11. The roughly 0.7% yield offers modest shareholder support but is unlikely to drive the stock materially.

Visa declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, payable September 1 to shareholders of record August 11. The roughly 0.7% yield offers modest shareholder support but is unlikely to drive the stock materially. Negative Sentiment: Expense and workforce concerns: Visa plans to eliminate approximately 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, citing efficiency initiatives and AI-driven changes. The cuts could improve margins over time, but investors initially focused on higher operating expenses and execution risks. Visa Slashes Thousands of Jobs in Efficiency Push

Visa plans to eliminate approximately 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, citing efficiency initiatives and AI-driven changes. The cuts could improve margins over time, but investors initially focused on higher operating expenses and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and market pressure: Commentary has flagged Visa’s premium valuation and competition from Mastercard, PayPal and emerging payment platforms. Separately, an oil-price spike and U.S.-Iran tensions pressured the broader market, creating an unfavorable backdrop for large-cap technology and financial stocks. Visa Valuation Commentary

Visa Stock Down 0.6%

V opened at $366.65 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $340.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $373.97. The firm has a market cap of $657.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 20,970 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.25, for a total value of $7,135,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,162,953.50. The trade was a 58.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,440. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,126 shares of company stock worth $14,928,871. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Clear Str raised shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $427.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $411.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here