Royal Bank of Canada Buys 20,366 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,723,506 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.24% of Dollar General worth $323,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reduced their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Freedom Capital lowered Dollar General from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $128.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.59. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Dollar General's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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