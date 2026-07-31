Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,562 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 301,196 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.27% of NXP Semiconductors worth $133,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 23.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,748 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 101,202 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,943,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 370,656 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $72,967,000 after acquiring an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $245.16 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $183.00 and a 1-year high of $339.95. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $292.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 22.56%.NXP Semiconductors's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,153,118.79. The trade was a 32.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,821,826.94. This represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More NXP Semiconductors News

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Revenue rose 19.5% year over year to $3.50 billion, while non-GAAP earnings reached $3.61 per share, beating consensus estimates. Growth was broad across automotive, industrial, communications infrastructure and mobile markets. NXPI Q2 Deep Dive: Broad-Based Revenue Growth and Strong Guidance Across All End Markets

Revenue rose 19.5% year over year to $3.50 billion, while non-GAAP earnings reached $3.61 per share, beating consensus estimates. Growth was broad across automotive, industrial, communications infrastructure and mobile markets. Positive Sentiment: Q3 outlook supports the bullish case. Management’s revenue guidance of approximately $3.75 billion at the midpoint was above analyst expectations. The company also indicated that software-defined vehicles, physical AI, data centers and expanding design-win pipelines could provide additional growth drivers. NXP Semiconductor: A Solid Q2, And Improved Q3 Guidance Reiterates The Bull Case

Management’s revenue guidance of approximately $3.75 billion at the midpoint was above analyst expectations. The company also indicated that software-defined vehicles, physical AI, data centers and expanding design-win pipelines could provide additional growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive. Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $338 and maintained an overweight rating, while Needham reaffirmed a buy rating with a $300 target. Analysts also pointed to NXP’s dividend, institutional support and potential exposure to “physical AI.” Morgan Stanley Raises NXP Price Target

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $338 and maintained an overweight rating, while Needham reaffirmed a buy rating with a $300 target. Analysts also pointed to NXP’s dividend, institutional support and potential exposure to “physical AI.” Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is mixed. TD Cowen cut its target to $290 while retaining a buy rating, and Wells Fargo lowered its target to $280 with an equal-weight rating. The revisions suggest analysts see upside but are calibrating expectations after recent weakness. Analyst Price Target Updates

TD Cowen cut its target to $290 while retaining a buy rating, and Wells Fargo lowered its target to $280 with an equal-weight rating. The revisions suggest analysts see upside but are calibrating expectations after recent weakness. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain cautious about automotive demand and valuation. Although NXP highlighted improving design wins and AI-related opportunities, analysts are still waiting for a clearer automotive recovery. Some coverage also argues the stock is near fair value on cash-flow measures, while industry cost pressures remain a risk. NXP Reveals Emerging Physical AI Pipeline

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $307.05.

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NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

See Also

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