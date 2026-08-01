Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Wabtec $WAB

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,048 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Wabtec worth $98,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wabtec during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Wabtec by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wabtec by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Wabtec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.27, for a total transaction of $2,124,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 19,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,731,918.31. This represents a 27.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $903,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,610,617.68. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,834 shares of company stock worth $4,833,958 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wabtec Stock Performance

Wabtec stock opened at $291.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.83. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $184.26 and a 1-year high of $306.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wabtec will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $318.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $308.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wabtec from $284.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Wabtec from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $310.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAB

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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