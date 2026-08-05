Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL - Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,131 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.28% of Exelixis worth $29,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,380.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 43,451 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 594,741 shares in the company, valued at $29,945,209.35. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 9,812 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $491,973.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,079 shares in the company, valued at $806,201.06. This trade represents a 37.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 219,170 shares of company stock worth $10,620,641 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Exelixis Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The stock's fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $610.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $607.51 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 35.08%.The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXEL. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Exelixis from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exelixis from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.50.

View Our Latest Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis's translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company's most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

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