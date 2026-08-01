Royal Bank of Canada Has $104.16 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.24% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $104,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 627,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $122,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,671 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,126,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $218,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,673 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 172,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,515.7% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $166.19 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.85 and a 200-day moving average of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,633.52. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,189 shares of company stock worth $765,661. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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