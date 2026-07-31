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Royal Bank of Canada Has $112.85 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Interactive Brokers Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada reduced its Interactive Brokers Group stake by 21.2% in the first quarter, selling 453,404 shares and retaining 1.68 million shares worth approximately $112.85 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 23.8% of IBKR.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with the stock carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $96.89. Bank of America raised its target to $106, while Zacks upgraded IBKR to “Strong Buy.”
  • Interactive Brokers exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.69 in earnings per share and $1.88 billion in revenue, up 28.1% year over year. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0875, equivalent to a 0.4% annual yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,682,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 453,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $112,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,028,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,746,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,356,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 747.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 489,748 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $83.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $109.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $90.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $97.84. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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