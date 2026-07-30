Go Pro
→ CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent? (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Royal Bank of Canada Has $225.31 Million Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
West Fraser Timber logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada increased its West Fraser Timber position by 10.3% in the first quarter, holding 3.45 million shares worth approximately $225.3 million, or 4.54% of the company. Institutional investors collectively own 40.23% of WFG.
  • West Fraser reported a quarterly loss of $0.78 per share, missing estimates by $0.08, while revenue of $1.43 billion also fell short of expectations. Analysts anticipate a full-year loss of $3.56 per share.
  • WFG shares opened at $66.63, below the analyst consensus price target of $83.60. Despite mixed ratings, the company maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, yielding approximately 1.9% annually.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450,867 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 321,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.54% of West Fraser Timber worth $225,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 72.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company's stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of WFG opened at $66.63 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 21.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. West Fraser Timber's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFG shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised West Fraser Timber from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Fraser Mackenzie reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WFG

About West Fraser Timber

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. NYSE: WFG is a leading North American diversified wood products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company operates a broad portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce lumber, engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood, as well as medium density fibreboard (MDF), particleboard, pulp and paper. West Fraser's integrated production model spans harvesting, milling and finishing, allowing it to serve a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction markets.

Founded in 1955 as West Fraser Mills, the company has grown through both organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest lumber producers in the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in West Fraser Timber Right Now?

Before you consider West Fraser Timber, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and West Fraser Timber wasn't on the list.

While West Fraser Timber currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines