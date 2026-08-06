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Royal Bank of Canada Has $22.68 Million Stock Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
Solventum logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada increased its Solventum stake by 47.2% to 347,281 shares, valued at approximately $22.68 million. Other major institutional investors, including Independent Franchise Partners, Norges Bank and Geode Capital Management, also expanded their positions or initiated stakes.
  • Solventum reported quarterly adjusted EPS of $2.55 and revenue of $2.21 billion, both above analyst expectations. The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $7.10–$7.20, compared with consensus estimates near $6.55–$6.58.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with seven Buy ratings, five Holds and one Sell; the consensus rating is Hold with an $86 price target. Solventum also plans to separate its Health Information Systems business to focus more closely on medical technology.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,281 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 111,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.20% of Solventum worth $22,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Solventum by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 15,355,691 shares of the company's stock worth $1,216,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,467,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109,027 shares of the company's stock worth $167,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,921 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,630,300 shares of the company's stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 959,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Solventum by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,588,728 shares of the company's stock worth $362,375,000 after acquiring an additional 763,308 shares during the last quarter.

Solventum Stock Performance

SOLV opened at $87.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business's fifty day moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average is $74.36. Solventum Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $88.65.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.15 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 17.33%.Solventum's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Solventum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Solventum this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $2.55, well above analysts’ expectations of approximately $1.90-$1.91. Revenue reached $2.21 billion, exceeding the $2.15 billion consensus estimate. Solventum Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Sales increased 2.2% year over year, while organic sales growth was a stronger 9.5%, suggesting improving underlying demand despite reported revenue growth being affected by portfolio or currency factors. Solventum Q2 Earnings Metrics
  • Positive Sentiment: Solventum raised its full-year 2026 guidance, including adjusted EPS of $7.10-$7.20 versus consensus near $6.55-$6.58. The company also increased expectations for organic sales growth and free cash flow, strengthening the earnings outlook. Solventum Raises Profit Forecast
  • Neutral Sentiment: The company intends to separate its Health Information Systems business, positioning Solventum as a more focused medical-technology company while allowing the healthcare software unit to pursue its own growth strategy. The move could unlock shareholder value, but investors will watch the separation’s structure, costs and execution. Solventum Health Information Systems Separation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Solventum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Solventum from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Solventum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Solventum in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOLV

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Solventum (NYSE:SOLV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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