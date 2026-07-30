Royal Bank of Canada Has $240.35 Million Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,903,127 shares of the company's stock after selling 303,785 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.48% of Exelon worth $240,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,118,541 shares of the company's stock worth $5,715,457,000 after buying an additional 595,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,623,103 shares of the company's stock worth $2,904,101,000 after buying an additional 2,550,786 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,620,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,206,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,251 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,964,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $913,853,000 after acquiring an additional 595,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,663,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $840,043,000 after acquiring an additional 393,917 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts: Sign Up

Exelon Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of EXC opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.93 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 11.21%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Barclays lowered Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Exelon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exelon wasn't on the list.

While Exelon currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here