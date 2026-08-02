Royal Bank of Canada Has $64.11 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,902 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,050 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.33% of MongoDB worth $64,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,550 shares in the company, valued at $59,929,438.50. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total transaction of $1,783,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,945. This represents a 76.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,746 shares of company stock worth $47,343,538. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Up 3.6%

MDB stock opened at $337.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.47 and a 12 month high of $444.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -912.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1,383.11 and a beta of 1.55.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. MongoDB's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of MongoDB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $405.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Further Reading

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