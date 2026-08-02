Royal Bank of Canada Has $68.45 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,373,546 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 293,375 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of Huntington Bancshares worth $68,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the bank's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 122,821 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the bank's stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 219,185 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 707,605 shares of the bank's stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 41,156 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $3,878,106.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 612,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,620,889.25. The trade was a 26.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $190,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 267,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,462. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $401,219. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Weiss Ratings upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.11.

View Our Latest Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Huntington Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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