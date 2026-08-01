Royal Bank of Canada Has $74.81 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,230 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 169,931 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.30% of Verisk Analytics worth $74,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $194.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $185.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.94 and a 1-year high of $281.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 239.55% and a net margin of 28.24%.The company had revenue of $806.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,027 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,600. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $223.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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