Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,981 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 55,471 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.27% of Avery Dennison worth $35,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,832 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Argus set a $175.00 target price on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $201.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $171.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.00. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $199.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 34.60%. Avery Dennison's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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