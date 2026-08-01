Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in State Street Corporation $STT

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,924 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of State Street worth $85,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 2.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,223 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in State Street by 105.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in State Street by 220.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in State Street by 38.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,372 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 14,553 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.17, for a total transaction of $2,680,226.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 240,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,377,419.03. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP W. Bradford Hu sold 9,758 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $1,800,546.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,988.88. The trade was a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,576 shares of company stock worth $8,415,875. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

State Street Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of STT stock opened at $184.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. State Street Corporation has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $192.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.96 and a 200 day moving average of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street's previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. State Street's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on State Street from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded State Street from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised State Street from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of State Street from $158.50 to $176.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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