Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,836,432 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 276,722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.43% of General Motors worth $285,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 200,662 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 72,984 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 16.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,172 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $15,062,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $17,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s second-quarter earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus estimate, while revenue of $48.03 billion also topped expectations and increased 1.9% year over year. The results support the company’s 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14. GM vs. Ford Stock: Which Auto Giant Is the Better Buy After Q2 Earnings?

GM’s second-quarter earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus estimate, while revenue of $48.03 billion also topped expectations and increased 1.9% year over year. The results support the company’s 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its GM EPS forecasts to $13.40 for 2026 and $14.99 for 2027, above its previous estimates. Tigress Financial also lifted its price target to $130 and maintained a strong-buy rating, providing additional bullish analyst momentum.

Erste Group raised its GM EPS forecasts to $13.40 for 2026 and $14.99 for 2027, above its previous estimates. Tigress Financial also lifted its price target to $130 and maintained a strong-buy rating, providing additional bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a value and momentum candidate, with analysts pointing to earnings growth, cash-flow strength and potential benefits as one-time restructuring costs fade. GM also remains Canada’s EV sales leader, with first-half EV sales up 33.4% year over year. 4 Value Stocks Investors Should Buy in the Second Half of 2026

GM was highlighted as a value and momentum candidate, with analysts pointing to earnings growth, cash-flow strength and potential benefits as one-time restructuring costs fade. GM also remains Canada’s EV sales leader, with first-half EV sales up 33.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: GM’s investment in a Missouri assembly plant and use of AI agents in its autonomous-driving engineering operations could improve manufacturing capacity and development productivity over time. GM redesigned its engineering workflows around AI agents

GM’s investment in a Missouri assembly plant and use of AI agents in its autonomous-driving engineering operations could improve manufacturing capacity and development productivity over time. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s shares are near a 52-week high, prompting debate over whether the recent rally can continue. The elevated valuation could attract profit-taking even as improving earnings estimates support the bull case. General Motors Hits Fresh High

GM’s shares are near a 52-week high, prompting debate over whether the recent rally can continue. The elevated valuation could attract profit-taking even as improving earnings estimates support the bull case. Negative Sentiment: CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Reuss, EVP Rory Harvey and CAO Christopher Hatto collectively sold substantial amounts of GM stock under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. Although the transactions were scheduled and the executives retain shares, the concentration of sales may weigh on sentiment.

CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Reuss, EVP Rory Harvey and CAO Christopher Hatto collectively sold substantial amounts of GM stock under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. Although the transactions were scheduled and the executives retain shares, the concentration of sales may weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Reports claim tariffs could cost GM as much as $3.5 billion, contradicting political claims that import taxes are helping the automaker. Investors may also remain concerned about reports of defective engines and related quality liabilities. Tariffs have saved General Motors

General Motors Stock Down 1.0%

GM stock opened at $89.43 on Thursday. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. General Motors's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on General Motors from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.41.

Read Our Latest Report on GM

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 318,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $28,781,330.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,772,477.72. This represents a 42.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 71,079 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $6,394,977.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 92,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,601.21. The trade was a 43.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,207,053 shares of company stock worth $103,225,825 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here