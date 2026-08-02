Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Eldorado Gold Corporation $EGO

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO - Free Report) TSE: ELD by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,934,796 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 78,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.74% of Eldorado Gold worth $66,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,640,407 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $346,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,168 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 904.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,811,814 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $65,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,373 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,787,062 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $64,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,503 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,473,000. Finally, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.83.

View Our Latest Report on EGO

Eldorado Gold News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eldorado Gold this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel upgraded EGO from “hold” to “buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s valuation or outlook after the recent weakness.

signaling improved confidence in the company’s valuation or outlook after the recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings exceeded expectations: Eldorado reported EPS of $0.54 versus the $0.52 consensus estimate. The company also reported a 28.62% net margin and 11.60% return on equity. Eldorado Gold Reports Solid Q2 2026 Financial and Operational Results

Eldorado reported EPS of $0.54 versus the $0.52 consensus estimate. The company also reported a 28.62% net margin and 11.60% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Skouries remains on track for completion in the third quarter of 2026, potentially supporting future production and cash flow.

potentially supporting future production and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Eldorado renewed its normal-course issuer bid, giving the company authorization to repurchase shares and potentially enhance per-share value. Eldorado Gold Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

giving the company authorization to repurchase shares and potentially enhance per-share value. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, equivalent to approximately $0.30 annually and a yield near 1%, reinforcing shareholder returns.

equivalent to approximately $0.30 annually and a yield near 1%, reinforcing shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership changes are proceeding: Chair Steven Reid left the board, while CEO George Burns is scheduled to retire on September 30. The transition introduces execution uncertainty but was previously announced. Eldorado Gold Announces Board Leadership Transition

Leadership changes are proceeding: Chair Steven Reid left the board, while CEO George Burns is scheduled to retire on September 30. The transition introduces execution uncertainty but was previously announced. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was $487.5 million, below the $529.9 million analyst estimate. This miss likely outweighed the modest EPS beat and raised questions about sales, production or realized-price performance.

This miss likely outweighed the modest EPS beat and raised questions about sales, production or realized-price performance. Negative Sentiment: Investors purchased 4,073 put options, 144% above typical volume, indicating increased hedging or bearish speculation around EGO.

Investors purchased 4,073 put options, 144% above typical volume, indicating increased hedging or bearish speculation around EGO. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded the stock from “hold” to “strong sell,” creating a notable contrast with Stifel’s bullish upgrade and adding to conflicting investor signals. Zacks Research

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 7.6%

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO - Get Free Report) TSE: ELD last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Eldorado Gold's payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada‐based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company's core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced‐stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

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