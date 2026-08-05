Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,138 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 17,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.78% of Diodes worth $24,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Diodes by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 77.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary Yu sold 3,632 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $399,810.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,904,821.76. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $318,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,071 shares in the company, valued at $856,898.07. This trade represents a 27.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 70,981 shares of company stock worth $7,616,906 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.91. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's 50 day moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average is $85.33.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 5.50%.The company had revenue of $405.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Diodes's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Diodes in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diodes from $98.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price objective on Diodes in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Diodes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diodes

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated NASDAQ: DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

Further Reading

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