Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,673 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 27,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of BXP worth $20,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BXP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of BXP in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BXP by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of BXP by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BXP in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

BXP Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. BXP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.07 million. BXP had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.990-7.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. BXP's dividend payout ratio is 150.54%.

Insider Transactions at BXP

In other news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,732,597.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $387,417.65. This trade represents a 81.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613.35. This trade represents a 86.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on BXP from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BXP from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BXP from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BXP from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of BXP from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BXP currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on BXP

BXP Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Further Reading

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