Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 188,446 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,402 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 188,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada's holdings in BHP Group were worth $90,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 8,320.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the mining company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company's stock.

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BHP Group Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of BHP opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39.

Key Stories Impacting BHP Group

Here are the key news stories impacting BHP Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHP. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $95.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP

About BHP Group

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

See Also

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