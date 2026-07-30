Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,007,063 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,138,201 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,007,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.34% of Realty Income worth $191,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. EFG International AG bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Realty Income Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock's 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The firm's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Huntington began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.11.

View Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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