Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,181 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.20% of W.W. Grainger worth $105,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 40.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $18,013,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 47.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 75,318 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $82,158,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,119,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.06, for a total transaction of $1,051,325.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,067.24. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 313 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.69, for a total value of $385,518.97. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $491,444.31. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,624 shares of company stock worth $3,232,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,385.45 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $906.52 and a 12-month high of $1,419.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,336.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,203.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.86 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.46 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $2.49 dividend. This represents a $9.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. W.W. Grainger's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut W.W. Grainger from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $1,355.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,171.00 to $1,166.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,052.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,230.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GWW

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider W.W. Grainger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and W.W. Grainger wasn't on the list.

While W.W. Grainger currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here