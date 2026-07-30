Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Royal Bank of Canada Sells 114,506 Shares of TransAlta Corporation $TAC

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
TransAlta logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada reduced its TransAlta stake by 114,506 shares, or 0.5%, to 25.3 million shares valued at approximately $331.5 million. RBC still owns 8.5% of the company, while institutional investors collectively hold 59%.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive: TransAlta has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $23, despite one recent downgrade to “Strong Sell.”
  • TransAlta shares opened at $12.46, down 2.2%, while the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.04—beating estimates—but revenue of $406.2 million fell short of expectations. It also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, representing a 2.2% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC - Free Report) TSE: TA by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,307,692 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 114,506 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 8.50% of TransAlta worth $331,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,317 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 83,414 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,818,379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 463,266 shares during the period. Capital Innovations LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,958,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,123,833 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $140,694,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TransAlta to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Zacks Research cut TransAlta from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded TransAlta from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TransAlta

TransAlta Trading Down 2.2%

TransAlta stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. TransAlta Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC - Get Free Report) TSE: TA last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $406.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.36 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta Corporation will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. TransAlta's payout ratio is -37.04%.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation, originally founded in 1909 as Calgary Power Company Ltd., is a publicly traded energy company specializing in the development, ownership and operation of power generation and transmission assets. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, TransAlta has grown from its early hydroelectric roots into a diversified energy provider with a multi-fuel generating fleet.

The company's core business activities encompass power generation, asset management and energy trading services.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in TransAlta Right Now?

Before you consider TransAlta, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TransAlta wasn't on the list.

While TransAlta currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
I know Peter Thiel personally
I know Peter Thiel personally
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines