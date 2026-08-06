Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,098 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,905 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 13,098 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $19,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 1,112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $254,080.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,117.33. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $3,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 938,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $161,998,627.64. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $6,812,283. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $192.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.82.

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Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $248.60 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.51 and a twelve month high of $252.99. The company's 50 day moving average is $223.87 and its 200 day moving average is $204.73. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Williams-Sonoma's dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

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