Royal Bank of Canada Sells 142,874 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,230,255 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 142,874 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $122,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,106.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 32,060,000 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $102,784,000 after buying an additional 31,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,163,343 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $582,317,000 after buying an additional 1,940,583 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,414,035 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $74,859,000 after buying an additional 1,313,976 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,928,068 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $93,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5,743.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,019,056 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $32,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $38.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $40.17.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 11.45%.The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners's revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Enterprise Products Partners's payout ratio is presently 82.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Trending Headlines about Enterprise Products Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record quarterly results exceeded expectations. EPD reported $0.84 in earnings per diluted common unit, well above the $0.75 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $18.27 billion versus expectations of approximately $13.69 billion. Net income attributable to common unitholders rose 28% year over year to $1.84 billion. Enterprise Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

EPD reported $0.84 in earnings per diluted common unit, well above the $0.75 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $18.27 billion versus expectations of approximately $13.69 billion. Net income attributable to common unitholders rose 28% year over year to $1.84 billion. Positive Sentiment: Operating momentum was strong. Adjusted EBITDA reached a record $2.8 billion, up 17% year over year, supported by record pipeline and marine terminal volumes. Equivalent pipeline volumes increased 8% to 14.7 million barrels per day, while marine terminal volumes jumped 33% to 2.8 million barrels per day. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA reached a record $2.8 billion, up 17% year over year, supported by record pipeline and marine terminal volumes. Equivalent pipeline volumes increased 8% to 14.7 million barrels per day, while marine terminal volumes jumped 33% to 2.8 million barrels per day. Positive Sentiment: Cash flow and growth investments support the distribution. Operational distributable cash flow was $2.31 billion, providing 1.9 times coverage of declared distributions. EPD declared a $0.56-per-unit distribution and announced plans for a new 150,000-barrel-per-day NGL fractionator and two Permian Basin gas-processing plants. Enterprise Products Partners Q2 Net Income Climbs

Operational distributable cash flow was $2.31 billion, providing 1.9 times coverage of declared distributions. EPD declared a $0.56-per-unit distribution and announced plans for a new 150,000-barrel-per-day NGL fractionator and two Permian Basin gas-processing plants. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst expectations had already anticipated year-over-year earnings and revenue growth, with forecasts also calling for higher throughput across natural gas, NGL, pipeline and petrochemical operations. The sizable earnings beat was therefore positive, but some of the good news may have been reflected in the stock beforehand. Rising Volume and Earnings Forecasts

Analyst expectations had already anticipated year-over-year earnings and revenue growth, with forecasts also calling for higher throughput across natural gas, NGL, pipeline and petrochemical operations. The sizable earnings beat was therefore positive, but some of the good news may have been reflected in the stock beforehand. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors reduced its forecast for EPD’s fourth-quarter 2027 earnings to $0.84 per unit from $0.86, introducing a modest forward-estimate headwind despite raising its Q2 estimate before the earnings release. Enterprise Products Partners analyst estimates

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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