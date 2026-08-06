Royal Bank of Canada Sells 182,352 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,302 shares of the company's stock after selling 182,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Pinterest worth $23,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

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More Pinterest News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pinterest reported second-quarter revenue of $1.18 billion , up 18% year over year, while adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share exceeded the $0.36 consensus estimate. The company also posted record monthly active users of 640 million, up 11%, supported by stronger monetization and AI-powered advertising. Pinterest Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on AI-Led Ad Growth

Pinterest reported second-quarter revenue of , up 18% year over year, while adjusted earnings of exceeded the $0.36 consensus estimate. The company also posted record monthly active users of 640 million, up 11%, supported by stronger monetization and AI-powered advertising. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA reached $311 million, free cash flow was $270 million, and management raised its full-year margin target, indicating continued operating discipline despite investments in artificial intelligence and commerce. Pinterest Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted EBITDA reached $311 million, free cash flow was $270 million, and management raised its full-year margin target, indicating continued operating discipline despite investments in artificial intelligence and commerce. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets following the results. Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $32, UBS to $33, Mizuho to $32, and Cantor Fitzgerald maintained an overweight rating with a $30 target. One Seeking Alpha contributor also characterized the pullback as a potential buying opportunity, citing Pinterest’s high-intent users, high-teens growth and mid-20% adjusted EBITDA margins. Pinterest Despite North American User Choppiness

Several analysts raised their price targets following the results. Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $32, UBS to $33, Mizuho to $32, and Cantor Fitzgerald maintained an overweight rating with a $30 target. One Seeking Alpha contributor also characterized the pullback as a potential buying opportunity, citing Pinterest’s high-intent users, high-teens growth and mid-20% adjusted EBITDA margins. Neutral Sentiment: Other firms remained cautious: Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating with a $24 target, while Baird, RBC and Rosenblatt retained neutral or sector-perform views despite modestly higher targets.

Other firms remained cautious: Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating with a $24 target, while Baird, RBC and Rosenblatt retained neutral or sector-perform views despite modestly higher targets. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of approximately $1.2 billion was broadly in line with expectations but failed to provide the upside investors wanted. Management indicated that growth is likely to slow as competition for digital-ad spending from larger platforms, including Meta’s Instagram, intensifies. Pinterest Expects Slower Quarterly Revenue Growth

Third-quarter revenue guidance of approximately was broadly in line with expectations but failed to provide the upside investors wanted. Management indicated that growth is likely to slow as competition for digital-ad spending from larger platforms, including Meta’s Instagram, intensifies. Negative Sentiment: The market reaction suggests investors were more concerned about forward growth, mature-market user volatility and rising costs than reassured by the quarterly beat. Pinterest also reported a GAAP net loss of $47 million, adding to concerns about near-term profitability.

Pinterest Stock Down 8.6%

Pinterest stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 5.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PINS shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 14,208 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $279,187.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 691,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,594,656. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $1,056,562.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 370,720 shares of company stock worth $7,892,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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