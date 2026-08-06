Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,561 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,735 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 19,561 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of PTC worth $20,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 2,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,462.30. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $170.14.

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PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.11. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.50 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $600.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.62 million. PTC had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 41.67%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.420 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.630-2.210 EPS. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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