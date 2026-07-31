Royal Bank of Canada Sells 207,188 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,571,734 shares of the company's stock after selling 207,188 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Sony worth $136,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sony by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 108,981,588 shares of the company's stock worth $2,789,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,062 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sony by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,446,889 shares of the company's stock worth $191,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Sony by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,076,516 shares of the company's stock worth $129,973,000 after purchasing an additional 74,768 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sony by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,411,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sony by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,096,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,282,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sony news, CEO Hiroki Totoki sold 225,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $4,729,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 173,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,641,715. This trade represents a 56.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 51,000 shares of Sony stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,047,540.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $565,938.62. This trade represents a 64.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 771,838 shares of company stock worth $16,866,580. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SONY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sony

Sony Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Sony had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $19.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $32.86 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Sony

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Sony Profile

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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