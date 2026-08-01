Royal Bank of Canada Sells 42,657 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,451,507 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.32% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $103,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 231,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,488,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 774.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,381 shares of the company's stock worth $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 144,688 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 162.9% in the first quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 36,768 shares of the company's stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 22,783 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.5% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 203,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 41,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at $171,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.73.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.21%.

GE HealthCare Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Better-than-expected earnings and raised guidance: GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, exceeding the $1.04 consensus estimate, while revenue of $5.30 billion also topped expectations. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year, and management raised its full-year EPS outlook. GE HealthCare Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, exceeding the $1.04 consensus estimate, while revenue of $5.30 billion also topped expectations. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year, and management raised its full-year EPS outlook. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and solid demand: Strong orders growth and a record backlog support expectations for future revenue growth and helped reinforce the bullish case for GEHC. Analysts highlighted the backlog as evidence of durable demand for the company’s medical technology and imaging products. GE HealthCare Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Strong orders growth and a record backlog support expectations for future revenue growth and helped reinforce the bullish case for GEHC. Analysts highlighted the backlog as evidence of durable demand for the company’s medical technology and imaging products. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support increased: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $75 to $85 and maintained an “overweight” rating. BTIG Research also forecast substantial appreciation, providing additional support for the shares. Wells Fargo Raises GE HealthCare Price Target

Wells Fargo raised its price target from $75 to $85 and maintained an “overweight” rating. BTIG Research also forecast substantial appreciation, providing additional support for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Execution remains a key issue: Some analysis described demand as strong but execution as weaker, suggesting investors will watch margins, delivery performance and the company’s ability to convert its backlog into sustained earnings growth. GE HealthCare Strong Demand, Weak Execution

Some analysis described demand as strong but execution as weaker, suggesting investors will watch margins, delivery performance and the company’s ability to convert its backlog into sustained earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigations create legal uncertainty: Multiple law firms announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and solicited investors who lost money. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they may weigh on sentiment and raise potential litigation concerns. GEHC Securities Fraud Investigation

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang purchased 1,000 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.01 per share, for a total transaction of $63,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $863,363.02. The trade was a 7.87% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Lobo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.18 per share, with a total value of $641,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at $921,817.34. The trade was a 229.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 12,618 shares of company stock worth $805,175 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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