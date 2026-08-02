Royal Bank of Canada Sells 526,275 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490,636 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 526,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of Tractor Supply worth $67,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $5,566,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $292,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 58.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,201 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.9%

TSCO stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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